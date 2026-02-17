Turning a passion for children’s well-being into policy change: Meet Caroline Pruchnicki x’26

For Caroline Pruchnicki x’26, switching her major to Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS) completely transformed her college experience. Before coming to the School of Human Ecology, Pruchnicki moved through challenging semesters marked by unfulfilling coursework. But as soon as she enrolled in her first HDFS class, she was quickly engaged and inspired by the school’s many hands-on learning opportunities.

“The School of Human Ecology is a place where students are encouraged to fully actualize themselves, explore their passions and advocate for their goals,” Pruchnicki says. “Looking back, switching into HDFS feels like one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

As an HDFS student, Pruchnicki has drawn upon her passion for children’s well-being and mental health, which she developed while working as an overnight camp counselor. She chose to pursue the Child Development option, a focused study of human development and relationships from birth to adolescence — bridging a path to careers in pediatrics, child life and early childhood education.

Career options became clearer when Pruchnicki worked as an early childhood advocacy intern at the school’s Center on Promoting Early Literacy, Child Advocacy and Nurturance (PELICAN) and Fairplay, a public organization fighting to protect kids from harmful practices by marketing and technology companies.

In the following Q&A, Pruchnicki shares how her pivotal internship experience helped shape her post-graduation plans.

What did you work on as an intern at the PELICAN Center and Fairplay?

I worked closely with my supervisor on the Early Childhood Advocacy Project, which focuses on educating parents, child care providers and the general public on how growing digital environments impact multiple areas of child development. I also researched how media use differs by income level and how different contexts shape family and child media use.

I contributed to Fairplay’s policy work by documenting video footage from Meta Horizon Worlds — an online, multi-player virtual reality game. I focused on the presence of children’s voices, inappropriate language and concerning interactions like adults who seemed to be trying to converse with users who sounded under 13 years old.

What impact did this work have on you personally and in the community?

I’m grateful that my work contributed to policy action. The data I helped gather was used in a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Meta’s childhood law violations. This internship experience helped me better understand the tangible impact of research and strengthened my passion for early childhood advocacy. It’s especially meaningful to me that my work helped inform resources for parents and contributed to broader efforts to protect children in digital spaces.

How did your coursework and support from HDFS faculty prepare you for your internship?

Before my internship, I was a research assistant in Professor Heather Kirkorian’s [Laura M. Secord Chair in Early Childhood Development, HDFS department chair and professor, and faculty director of the Child Development Lab] Cognitive Development and Media Lab. In the lab, I learned how to ask scientific questions that examined how different types of screen media affect children’s development and family dynamics. This directly shaped my interests and prepared me for advocacy-focused work.

Because of this background, I was excited to apply for the PELICAN Center internship, and I was honored that Dr. Dipesh Navsaria [HDFS clinical professor and outreach faculty fellow for the Child Development Lab] recognized my experience in media research and encouraged me to pursue the Fairplay internship. Support from faculty made me feel seen and confident in my path.

Through my HDFS coursework, I learned about concepts like early relational health and the human ecological model. During my internship, I saw those ideas in action. I was able to connect what I learned in class to issues around technology, families and child well-being.

How did pursuing the Child Development option within the HDFS major help you dig into your passion areas?

With the Child Development option, I’ve taken unique courses that I wouldn’t have access to elsewhere. One of my favorite classes was Family and Community Influences on the Young Child. It gave me a strong foundation in understanding children’s living contexts and how family and community environments shape development. The course also prepared me for more advanced and in-depth coursework, such as child welfare, and it helped solidify my passion for working with children and families.

What are your plans after graduating?

I plan to attend graduate school directly after completing my degree in order to become a licensed clinical counselor and work with English- and Spanish-speaking children and families. My long-term goal is to advocate for children and families through a combination of clinical work, research and policy-informed practice.

I want to integrate mindfulness and spiritual wellness into my future clinical work, and I hope to stay involved in research related to spirituality and psychology. Recently, I joined the UW–Madison Center for Healthy Minds as a research assistant. I’m continuing my work in the Cognitive Development and Media Lab, and I began a new internship with Reach Dane as a therapeutic classroom intern.

Anything else you’d like to share with current or prospective HDFS students?

It’s okay if your path doesn’t feel right at first. If you’re feeling stuck, unhappy or unfulfilled in your undergraduate experience, I encourage you to reach out to a career or academic advisor. That conversation might be the turning point that helps you realign with what truly excites and motivates you.

Switching into HDFS helped me discover passions I didn’t realize could become a career. One supportive conversation can change your entire trajectory — and your happiness — in ways you never expected.

The Child Development option within the Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS) major prepares students — like Caroline — for a variety of careers related to the health and well-being of children and their families, including healthcare, mental health, family support services, public policy and family law. Learn more about the HDFS major.