Learning by experience: Students embrace opportunities to practice their profession and jumpstart their careers

Story by Kaitlynn Steinman and Sofia More

School of Human Ecology students aren’t bound to only learn in the classroom. Through experience-based learning opportunities outside of Nancy Nicholas Hall, students can cut their teeth in professional settings and sharpen their career skills.

It is the school’s aim that every alum is confident in their post-graduation plans. This means providing ample experiences to explore career paths and step into roles similar to those that students will apply for. Support from alumni and donors makes many of these opportunities possible.

Here are a few examples of how Human Ecology students walk the walk before crossing the stage at graduation:

Honing financial coaching skills

Well before entering the workforce, Personal Finance students put their learnings into practical use. In Badger$ense, a program housed in the School of Human Ecology, students assume the role of peer financial coach to lead workshops across campus and meet one-on-one with fellow Badgers.

Personal Finance student Alexis Swaney x’26 loves that Badger$ense is a low-pressure setting where students receive helpful information about financial topics. Swaney joined the Badger$ense team — led by Lindsay Dritsas, Personal Finance instructor and teaching administrator — because she enjoys connecting with peers and helping them reach their financial goals.

“Knowing how to manage your finances while in college and into your future career involves more than most people realize,” Swaney says. “From credit cards, credit scores, to investing and loans — I want to help my peers quiet the noise and provide reliable information.”

By expanding financial literacy and providing peer-to-peer coaching opportunities, Badger$ense not only empowers students with essential financial life skills, but also enriches academic and professional journeys. Dritsas witnesses this profound impact firsthand.

“It’s exciting to see Personal Finance students hone their soft skills and apply course content,” Dritsas says. “By being leaders in Badger$ense, they prepare and position themselves for many professional pathways.”

Jack Wilharm x’25, also a Personal Finance student, joined Badger$ense because it provides an outlet for him to teach a topic he is passionate about. A large part of financial advising involves breaking down complex topics. Wilharm thrives in this challenge, spending hours building and practicing workshop presentations that he gives to groups across UW–Madison campus on subjects like budgeting, credit and employer-sponsored benefits.

“Knowing that I’m improving the lives of others motivates me to enhance my teaching skills and reach as many students as possible,” Wilharm says.

Wilharm and Swaney both believe that their work in Badger$ense sets them up for future success, differentiating them from other students who might be applying to similar positions post graduation. And they aren’t left wondering if the coursework they learn in class effectively crosses over to career settings.

“The experiential, hands-on learning from Badger$ense has solidified my confidence in my Personal Finance major,” Swaney says. “By working as a peer financial coach, I know I’m on a career path that I’m genuinely excited about.”

Networking with organizational leaders

On a bus headed to Chicago, a group of 22 Human Ecology students, faculty and staff buzzed with excitement. As part of the second annual Chicago Friends of the Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies (CommNS) event, they were en route to visit and network with leaders at The Chicago Community Trust, Nourishing Hope and the American Writers Museum.

Michael Maguire, Civil Society & Community Studies teaching faculty, attended the trip alongside Community & Organizational Development (COD) students. He takes pride in the intentional approach of the special event.

“I was inspired to see students bring their authentic curiosity and emerging wisdom to this experience,” Maguire says. “It was obvious how students captured their accountability as learners, preparing for each site visit with expanded thinking, which was reflected in their questions and remarks with Chicago partners.”

COD student Elizabeth Haefeli x’25, who also works at the CommNS as a civic health undergraduate intern, found the trip to be a phenomenal way to test her networking skills and meet leading professionals at mission-based organizations. She learned about different organizational structures and how to leverage her current and past work experiences while networking.

“Being able to visualize what my career could look like and hearing from alums made me more excited, inspired and equipped to take on life after graduation,” Haefeli says. “It was affirming to see that there is a real, vibrant space for my passions and skills in the workforce.”

Mireya Esparza x’26, attended the CommNS Chicago trip last year and was quick to sign up again. As the outreach and engagement intern at the CommNS, Esparza helps build relationships between fellow COD students and community partners. Forging connections is not only vital for Esparza’s work, but also what led her to the School of Human Ecology.

“What made the trip extra special was spending time with COD peers and faculty,” Esparza says. “It was a supportive environment where we exchanged resources and discussed our personal experiences and goals for the future. The shared laughs, bus ride and reflections made the trip feel both purposeful and memorable.”

As Esparza and Haefeli approach graduation, they are energized to lead as human ecologists in their respective fields. This summer, Esparza will intern at Lockton Companies in its People Solutions team, gaining experience in benefits consulting. In New York City, Haefeli plans to use her COD degree and certificates in public policy and criminal justice to advance policy research within the legal advocacy space.

“Thanks to the CommNS Chicago trip and my internship, I’ve honed my outreach, communication, event planning and organizational skills, which I’ll leverage for future career opportunities,” Haefeli says. “I feel more knowledgeable about the industry I want to work in, thanks to these incredible opportunities!”

Consulting and developing solutions for business clients

On a Friday morning, Consumer Behavior & Marketplace Studies (CBMS) upperclassmen Camlynn Miller x’25, Sam Neuenschwander x’25, Jackson Slayton x’25 and Lee Por Vang x’26 ventured to State Street in downtown Madison, Wisconsin.

As part of their capstone course, Consumer Design Strategies and Evaluation, the student team had been preparing for months for their mid-semester business strategy presentation to Brenda Gavinski, owner of Alan Koa Salon. The team toured the salon and then gathered in Gavinski’s office to pitch their findings. Through in-depth research and applied coursework, Miller, Neuenschwander, Slayton and Vang analyzed the salon’s position in the market.

“One client-facing skill that’s critical to this project is empathy,” Miller says. “We worked closely with Brenda to detail the frustrations, wants and fears of her salon. This ensured that our ideas were consistent with the salon’s established image and goals.”

Jeff Meyer, Consumer Science teaching faculty and the capstone’s instructor, has built relationships with local and national businesses willing to partner with Human Ecology students. At the beginning of the semester, student teams are paired with the businesses and tasked to be consultants, solving tangible problems that directly impact the business’ bottom line. Previously, capstone students worked with Milwaukee Tool, Veridian Homes and Swita Metal Roofing, among others.

“I’m energized to teach this class,” Meyer says. “Students learn to position comments, receive and give feedback, respectfully disagree with clients and be assertive. These are skills that serve them in any future career path they choose.”

At the salon, the student team suggested three strategies that could attract the target audience of 29- to 45-year-old clients to rebook services more often. Impressed by all of the suggestions, Gavinski was eager to move forward with creating engaging Facebook content, including interactive short videos that showcase the salon’s expertise.

“Next, we’ll create a social media implementation plan, do some early content testing and then evaluate the results,” Neuenschwander says. “It will be a lot of work to complete before the end of the semester, but it should yield a lasting, positive impact on the salon’s employees and customers.”

Participating in (and winning!) prestigious competitions

At a star-studded gala in New York City, three Human Ecology students stood proudly in the spotlight. CBMS major Casey Feldman x’27 and Textiles & Fashion Design majors Sarah Ambrosius x’25 and Finley Peterson x’25 were celebrated for extending the school’s impressive winning streak in the prestigious Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) competition. Their award-winning business case studies focused on “The Intersection of Digital Technology and Fashion” theme, in which they considered the use of advanced digital technologies in the fashion industry.

UW–Madison students have won the FSF contest more than 70 times, amounting to $400,000+ in scholarships. Many of the winners are repeated champions, including Peterson, who won FSF scholarships two years in a row: “By participating in FSF, I feel like I’ve grown and learned so much that’s different from what I’d typically be able to achieve in a shorter-term class project,” Peterson says.

To stay competitive, a course dedicated entirely to completing an FSF case study was added to the school’s curriculum in the spring of 2023. Co-instructors Emma Brandenburg ‘20, assistant director of the Kohl’s Center for Retailing and former FSF winner, and Mitch Frank, Design Studies teaching faculty, have expanded industry exposure and career pathway opportunities, leading to an increase in participation in the FSF contest. Each spring, students are able to enroll in the Fashion Scholarship Fund Project course.

“This course gave me an early start to test approaches, gather feedback and refine my strategy, boosting my confidence in tackling a business-focused challenge despite my design background,” Ambrosius says.

What gives Human Ecology students a leg up over the competition?

“The school’s human-centered approach to consumer behavior and retail strategy gives me an edge in understanding the ‘why’ behind consumer decisions, which was key in crafting an innovative and realistic case study,” Feldman says. “Many FSF contestants have strong business or fashion backgrounds, but my education has uniquely prepared me to bridge the gap between data-driven decision-making and consumer engagement.”

Presenting family-focused research at a national conference

In front of an audience of academics and researchers in Seattle, Human Development & Family Studies (HDFS) students Genna Garrigan x’25 and Emma Powers x’25 confidently presented findings from their hands-on research. The pair stood out, not only for their public speaking skills, but also because they were the only students who presented within a professor-led line up at the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR) Conference.

Alongside Quentin Riser, HDFS assistant professor and the Dean’s Equitable Early Lifespan Faculty Fellow, Garrigan and Powers shared their findings from working with the Riser Equitable Early Lifespan Lab (REEL Lab). As student research assistants, they explored the complex dynamics between family income and child development to inform equitable policies and practices that support children and families across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

In the REEL Lab, Riser solely works with undergraduate students: “I chose to work with undergraduate students because of my own transformative experience as an undergraduate researcher,” Riser says. “Opportunities were primarily student-driven, and my mentor provided me with the tools and guidance to develop strong research skills, shaping my academic path.”

“Attending the conference provided me with enriching experience in academic research and professional networking,” Powers says.

Receiving the Career & Leadership Development Scholarship made this impactful experience possible. Thanks to donors who give to the School of Human Ecology Annual Fund, the scholarship allows students to build skills for their careers. As seniors, Garrigan and Powers emphasized how crucial these skills are while gearing up to enter the workforce.

“Working in the REEL Lab has been invaluable in preparing me for graduate school and my future career,” Garrigan says. “Through my research experience, I’ve strengthened my critical thinking skills, learned how to analyze complex data and evaluated the broader implications of research findings. I’ve also developed strong public speaking and communication skills, which will be essential in the future when presenting at conferences and collaborating in professional settings.”

Thanks to the generous support of alumni, donors and partners, Human Ecology students pursue a variety of unique, experience-based opportunities to practice their professions and jumpstart their careers.